Third Grade: Math Skills

Write your own number riddles!

What even, 2-digit number is larger than 2 but smaller than 12? There’s only one answer to that question and it’s 10! Riddles like this appear on page 135 of the BRAIN QUEST GRADE 3 WORKBOOK. Challenge your child to write their own even and odd number riddles with only one possible answer. Each riddle should have some or all of this information:

Whether the target number is even or odd

If the target number is 2- or 3-digits

A range for the target number: greater than 3 but less than 42, between 20 and 30, less than 25

A calculation: the target number is a multiple of 5, divided by 3, composed of digits that add up to 9, etc.

Take turns making and solving riddles with your child. Who will be the best riddler in your family?