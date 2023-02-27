PreK: ABCs

Go on a letter hunt!

As your child learns how to identify and write specific letters, search for these letters during scavenger hunts at home, in the car, or wherever you are: stores, museums, the doctor’s office—everywhere!

Research shows that children benefit from systematic letter instruction that supports their ability to recognize, label, and write the letters of the alphabet. You can support your child by reading alphabet books together, playing word games (“let’s think of every word we know that starts with /b/, like ball”), and reading together.