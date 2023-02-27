First Grade: Vocabulary

Go grocery shopping together.

The grocery store is a great place for children to expand their vocabulary. Make a game out of your next trip to the store. When you go down each aisle, talk about the categories of food you see: vegetables, fruit, breakfast foods, snacks, baked goods, canned goods, grains, drinks, meat, and more. Play a game where you take turns listing as many foods you can see or think of in each category. For example, for snacks, you might point to granola bars, and your child might point to crackers. Keep going until you can’t think of any more or reach the end of the aisle—whatever comes first!