First Grade: Technology

Make a paper airplane to practice sequencing.

Sequencing is integral to coding. A program’s code outlines steps in a specific order—if the steps are out of order, the program won’t work. You can practice sequencing with activities that require adherence to chronological steps to get the desired result.

Look up how to make a simple paper airplane; print out the instructions or write them down in simple steps. Follow the sequence of steps to make your paper airplanes together. If the plane doesn’t fly properly or you run into other problems, go back to the last step you completed successfully and try again from there.

Bonus: Take those airplanes for a test flight! Whose plane flies farther?