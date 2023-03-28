First Grade: Shapes and Measurement
Measure around the house!
Help your child use a ruler to measure objects around your home. Remind your child to line up the end of the ruler with the end of the object. Keep an eye out as your child measures—you may need to remind them about proper ruler placement!
Give your child a list of items to measure and have them write the results next to each object’s name. Suggestions for items to measure include:
- Length of a playing card
- Height of a favorite stuffed animal
- Length of different drawing tools like crayons, pencils, and markers
- Height of a cup
- Length of a book when it’s opened and closed