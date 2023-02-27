First Grade: Science

Go cloud watching.

Look up at the clouds next time you and your child go for a walk or play in the park. Ask your child what they notice:

“What shapes do you see in the clouds?”

“How would you describe the clouds? Are they puffy? Can you identify individual clouds, or do they look spread out like a blanket?”

“What color are the clouds? Does that affect how bright or dark the day is?”

“Are the clouds blocking the sun? How does that affect the temperature?”

Talking about and examining the world around them will help strengthen your child’s observational skills. It will also encourage them to consider how the world works.